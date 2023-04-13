Project funding for the City of Ada

Pictured at the Ada Airport are Legislative Assistant Sofia Deiro, Ada City Manager Cody Holcomb, President of the Ada Jobs Foundation Jim Eldridge, and Field Representative Amber Savage.

Sofia Deiro, Legislative Assistant to Tom Cole visited Ada last week to discuss project funding for the City of Ada to expand the Ada Airport infrastructure, improve their wastewater treatment plant, and develop a potable re-use system.

