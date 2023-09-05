Ada City Council’s Mayor Randy McFarlin recently met with the management of People’s Electric Cooperative (PEC) to present an official city proclamation honoring September 30 as PEC Day in Ada.
• Held at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex in Ada, the event includes free admission and will open to the public at 9 a.m.
• All PEC Day traffic will enter from the west bound lane of Lonnie Abbott Boulevard. To relieve congestion, PEC’s Jennifer Boeck advised that an outside, drive-thru option will continue to be available that provides PEC members the convenience of never leaving their cars to complete their PEC Day registration and receive their member gift.
• Members should look to receive their annual meeting program around the first week of September. Members are reminded to NOT throw it away, and ring it with them to the annual meeting.
• After presenting an annual meeting program and receiving a registration gift, those attending who wish to stay for the prize drawings and entertainment will be directed to the main parking lot on the south side of the Big Red Barn for access to the planned activities. Those who do not wish to stay will exit on to North Broadway Avenue from the parking area on the north side of the Convention Center.
• PEC members will receive their capital credit checks in the mail (mid-September). The first 2,500 members to register will receive an electric USB lighter. They will also be entered to win a lot of great electrical appliances and $50 bills—AND a $1,000 grand prize. Members must be present to win.
• Free live entertainment inside the Big Red Barn will include: Highway 96, Ric Hinson, and Southern Sonlight.
• All PEC sponsored rides will be free. PEC will have a big Kraken inflatable slide, pony rides, Boomarang and Pirates Revenge carnival rides and Giant Trikes.
• There will be a free craft show.
• Weather permitting, PEC’s Safety Trailer is planned to be onsite with live demonstrations.
The Annual Meeting of People’s Electric Cooperative, commonly referred to as “PEC Day,” is easily the most important day of the year for the cooperative. This is the day set aside for PEC’s members to meet with the co-op Board of Trustees and cooperative employees, while enjoying great entertainment, excellent food and beautiful crafts. On PEC Day, members are able to recognize the benefit of being a member-owner when they receive their capital credit check at registration. Since 1987, over $29 Million has been returned to PEC’s members based upon PEC’s strong financial condition as determined annually by the cooperative’s bankers and Board of Trustees.
