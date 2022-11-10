Private applicator CEUs available

A private pesticide applicator is someone who uses or supervises the use of restricted-use pesticide to produce an agricultural commodity on: personally owned property, rented property; property owned by his or her employer; property under his or her general control; or the property of another person if applied without compensation, other than the trading of personal services between producers of agricultural commodities. An ag commodity is a plant or animal grown for sale, lease, barter, feed or human consumption and animals raised for farm or ranch work. No license is required to apply general use pesticides to produce ag commodities.
In the past, the private applicator test was an open-book exam, and the completed exam was mailed to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry (ODAFF). This changed due to EPA’s 2017 revision to CFR part 171 requiring applicator exams to be closed book and proctored. After June 1, 2021, all exams were transitioned to proctored exams through PSI Services.
PSI Services has 7 locations across Oklahoma to service as testing centers for the exams. Appointments must be made at through PSI Services LLC. Applicants are required to provide some type of photo identification (e.g., a valid driver’s license) showing their name and identification number. All exam handouts and other necessary materials will be provided at the testing site. Study packets will continue to be available at county extension offices (no exam included) for $15.
To register and schedule an exam session, you can go online to www.psiexams.com or call by phone: (855) 579-4643.
Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for Private Applicators
We are currently in the 2019 – 2023 certification cycle. All private applicators are grouped in the same cycle regardless of the year you received your certification. There are 2 ways to continue private applicator certification: retaking the test after the completion of a certification cycle or to collect Continuing Education Units (CEUs). The deadline for recertification with CEUs is December 31, 2023.
CEUs are offered by various organizations for many different categories. Private Applicators can get credit for courses approved for Ag Plant (1A). ODAFF tracks CEUs that are provided to the Agency. Private applicators may not receive CEUs in the same year they were first certified. Ex: If you were certified in the year 2019, you cannot receive CEU credits until the following year.
CEUs are prorated depending on the date you were certified. In other words, the total number of CEUs you need depends on the number of years between the year you passed the test, and the year private applicators recertify (2023). Normally, 20 CEUs are required in a certification cycle if you recertified from a following cycle. However, due to COVID restrictions in 2019, ODAFF decided to prorate the number of CEUs this certification cycle to the following table.
*Private applicators certifying in 2023 must receive 1-10 CEUs in at least 3 out of 5 years (years do not have to be sequential).
Who Keeps Track of the Private Applicator CEU’s?
The short answer, the Private Applicator and ODAFF. It is very important when collecting CEU credits that you keep a record of the date, location, educator, and if possible, the course number. The host of a CEU course is not responsible for keeping those records; however, they are responsible for collecting the private applicators’ numbers and sending them to ODAFF for credit.
As of today, the Kelly Solutions System that tracks CEU’s for commercial/non-commercial applicators does not recognize private applicator numbers. Sometime in future, the Kelly Solutions System will be tracking CEU’s for Private Applicators. ODAFF is currently working on this service.
For the immediate future, Private Applicators need to keep a record for themselves or call Debbie Mandrell, (405) 522-5949, at the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.
For more information on private applicator CEUs, you can contact your agriculture educator at your local OSU Extension office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.