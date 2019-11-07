The Ada Prime Timers met on Oct. 15 at J.D.’s Cafeteria. After a meet-and-greet time, a buffet dinner was enjoyed by all.
President Tony Pippin called the meeting to order. The invocation was given by Dale Phlaum. The American Flag salute was led by Elmer Brown.
Celebrating October birthdays were M.E. Carr, Pat Jarrett-Briley and Bette Cole. Dean and Betty Brown celebrated an October anniversary.
Secretary Pat Jarrett-Briley read the September meeting minutes. Treasurer Bette Cole reported dispersing $10 and receiving $10, leaving a balance in the treasury of $544.35. There were no share and care cards sent.
Humor for the day was presented by Ruth Ann Taylor and enjoyed by all.
The program was presented by Pat Gurley about painting on porcelain tiles. Her demonstration was painting roses on porcelain tile. She also gave some history about when porcelain was first manufactured.
The next Prime Timers meeting will be Nov. 19 at J. D.’s Cafeteria. The program will be a musical program presented by Jerry Duncan. Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. For inquiries, call 580-320-0454 or 580-436-1116.
Those in attendance: M.E. Carr, Ruth Ann Taylor, Tony Pippin, Alberta Milner, Floyd Gurley, Pat Gurley, Bryna Lane, Bonnie Flowers, Lois Burris, Mary Gurley, Loyd Gurley, Sherlene Elliott, Joann Hood, Andy Hood, Elmer Brown, Bettye Brown, Barbara Debeck, Linda Wells, Bette Cole, Vestal Cole, Dale Pflaum, Wendell Gurley, June Gurley, Jack Witherow, Brenda Clark, Don Clark, Rita Roberts, Jodi Jackson, Linda Hebert, Wanda Privett, J.W. Brown, Ladell Brown, Pat Jarrett- Briley and Ollie Roberts.
Reminder: Prime Timers is a congenial group of mature people. Our next Prime Timers meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at J.D.’s Cafeteria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.