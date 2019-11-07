ADA [ndash] A gathering for Velma Darlene Lyda, 71, of Ada will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center. Mrs. Lyda passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 8, 1947, at Alamogordo, New Mexico, to A.R. and Melba Kathryn Burnett East. Mrs. Lyda …