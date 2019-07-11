The Ada Prime Timers met on June 18 at J.D.’s Cafeteria. After a meet-and-greet time, a buffet dinner was enjoyed by all.
President Tony Pippin called the meeting to order. The invocation was given by Ray Quiett. The American flag salute was led by J.W. Brown.
Our visitor was Addison Woodward, grandson of Betty and Dean Brown.
Celebrating June birthdays were Joann Hood and Wendell Gurley. Wendell and Treva Gurley, and Floyd and Pat Gurley, celebrated anniversaries in June. It was announced that Gerri Stephens had sent Bette Cole a sympathy card on behalf of the loss of her son.
Secretary Pat Jarrett-Briley read the May meeting minutes. Treasurer Bette Cole reported receiving $20 membership fees, leaving a balance of $543.03.
Humor for the day was presented by Ruth Ann Taylor and enjoyed by all.
A very informative program was presented by Ladell Maxwell-Brown on the Ms. Senior Oklahoma Pageant.
The next Ada Prime Timers meeting will be July 16 at J.D.’s Cafeteria. The program will be music presented by Jimmy Tignore. Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. For inquiries, call 580-320-0454 or 580-436-1116.
Those in attendance: Vestel and Bette Cole, Ruth Ann Taylor, Bonnie Flowers, Sherlene Elliott, M.E. Carr, Linda Wells, Dean and Betty Brown, Addison Woodward, Tony Pippin, Rita Roberts, Wendell Gurley, Ray Quiett, Andy and Joann Hood, Jack Witherow, Don and Brenda Clark, Floyd and Pat Gurley, Lavita Berry, Dale Pflaum, Pat Jarrett-Briley, J.W. and Ladell Maxwell-Brown, and Tom and Gerri Stephens.
