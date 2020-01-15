The Ada Prime Timers met on Dec. 17, 2019, at J.D.’s Cafeteria. After a meet and greet time, a buffet dinner was enjoyed by all.
Vice President Dale Phlaum called the meeting to order. The invocation was given by Ray Quiett. The American Flag salute was led by Dale Phlaum.
Celebrating December birthdays were Elmer Brown and Dale Phlaum.
The 2020 slate of officers, accepted by acclamation, are President Dale Phlaum, Co-Vice Presidents Ladell Maxwell Brown and Tony Pippin, Secretary Pat Jarrett Briley and Treasurer Bettye Brown.
In the absence of the secretary, there was no secretary’s report. Treasurer Bette Cole reported dispersing a $20 meal ticket and $50 to United Way, $50 to Salvation Army, $50 to Mama T’s and $50 to the Malawi Orphanage Ministry, leaving a balance in the treasury of $289.68. There were share and care cards sent by Gerri Stephens to Tony Pippin and Ray Quiett.
Humor for the day was presented by Ruth Ann Taylor and enjoyed by all.
The program was presented by Rozzie Purdy, a musical titled “Christmas Jingles.” As always, it was enjoyed by all.
Reminder: The next Prime Timers meeting will be Jan. 21 at J. D.’s Cafeteria. Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. For inquiries, call 580-320-0454 or 580-436-1116.
