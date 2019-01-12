The Ada Prime Timers met on Dec. 18 at J.D.’s Cafeteria. After meet-and-greet time, a buffet dinner was enjoyed by all.
President Ruth Ann Taylor called the meeting to order. The invocation was given by Dr. Ray Quiett. The American flag salute was led by Gerri Stephens. “Happy Birthday” was sung by all to celebrate Dale Phlaum’s December birthday. Jack and Elizabeth Witherow’s anniversary was also celebrated with a song.
The October minutes were read by Secretary Pat Jarrett-Briley. In Bette Cole’s absence, President Ruth Ann read the treasurer’s report, reporting a $20 November meal ticket, a $50 United Way donation and a $50 donation to The Salvation Army, leaving a balance in the treasury of $268.03.
President Ruth Ann brought before the members whether to give a $50 donation to Gary Jamar Malawi Ministries for water wells and orphanages. It was approved by everyone. It was decided for Gerri Stephens to send a share-and-care card to Bette Cole and Donna Pippin. Humor for the night was presented by Tony Pippin.
The 2019 officers for Ada Prime Timers were set in order as follows: Tony Pippin, president; Dale Phlaum, vice president; secretary, Pat Jarrett-Briley; treasurer, Bette Cole; greeter and name tags, Ruth Ann Taylor and Andy Hood; cards and flowers, Gerri Stephens; nominating committee, Chairman Ruth Ann Taylor, Donna Pippin and Joann Hood; humor for the day, Ruth Ann Taylor.
The program was presented by Rozzie Purdy, playing Christmas carols on the piano. It was a special time to close our year out.
The Ada Prime Timers’ next meeting will be the third Tuesday of January, Jan. 15, at J.D.’s Cafeteria. Activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. The program will be presented by Tishia Agee. She will present a musical program.
New members and visitors are welcome. For inquiries, call 580-436-1116 or 580-320-0454.
Those in attendance were Ruth Ann Taylor, M.E. Carr, Martha Martin, Bryna Lane, Bettye Brown, Elmer Brown, Linda Wells, Tony Pippin, Treva Gurley, Wendell Gurley, Joann Hood, Andy Hood, Rita Roberts, Elizabeth Witherow, Jack Witherow, Wes Brantley, Betty Ely-Parham, Pat Jarrett-Briley, Gerri Stephens, Tom Stephens, Bonnie Shields, Ray Quiett, Dale Phlaum, Floyd Gurley, Pat Gurley, Wanda Privett and Rozzie Purdy.
