This sample ballot is provided in its entirety as a public service ahead of the Oklahoma state Primary Election. The election will be held on Tuesday, June 30. The second page, or back side, of the ballot is intentionally left bank.
Primary Election sample ballot
- From the Oklahoma State Election Board
-
-
Obituaries
STONEWALL [ndash] Susan Kay Johnson, 73, of Stonewall, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Arrangements are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home. For up-to-date service information, please follow our Facebook page at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] No services are planned at this time for Daryl Gene Teel, 70, of Ada. Mr. Teel passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born May 6, 1950, in Ada, to William and Elnora Loman Teel. Daryl graduated from Byng High School in 1968. He married Joyce Griffin Aug. 22…
WARNER ROBINS [ndash] Graveside services for Linda Ann Osborne, 71, of Warner Robins, Georgia, formerly of Ada, are at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Ada. Father Aaron Foshee will officiate. Ann was a graduate of East Central University with a degree in math with honors. She was…
