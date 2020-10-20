Pride in America

Stratford senior Brisyn Markovich carries out the American Flag as Bulldog players take the field Saturday for a game with Rush Spring
ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Alberta May Blackburn, 96, of Ada are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rosedale Cemetery, Bill Adams will officiate. Mrs. Blackburn passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her home. She was born May 6, 1924, at Cushing, OK to Huey J. and Bertha May Dickey Johnson. She …
HICKORY [ndash] Margaret Ann Sledd, a resident of Hickory Oklahoma was born February 3, 1937 in Fitzhugh, Oklahoma to Joe Miller & Dorothy Lea (Smith) King. She passed away Thursday October 15, 2020 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years 8 months and 12 days. Margaret had live…
MESQUITE [ndash] Services for Kirby Lynn Alberson, 41, of Mesquite, TX will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Randy Wade will officiate. Burial will follow at Seeley Chapel Cemetery near Connerville. Mr. Alberson passed away Monday, October 11,…
