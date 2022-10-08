Priddle earns wings as pilot, aviation medical examiner

Dr. Josh Priddle recently earned his wings in more ways than one. The Clinic provider obtained his pilot license and also became qualified as an aviation medical examiner.
“It’s amazing,” said Priddle, who specializes in Sports Medicine at The Clinic. “It’s pretty cool to be able to get up in the air and actually see things from up high. There’s a satisfaction of being able to finally get to do what I’ve always wanted to do. And as a doctor, to help others pursue their dreams of flight is very rewarding.”
When Priddle was young, his family would gather at Lake Chickasha to watch his older cousin, an Air Force pilot-in-training, perform fly-overs. It mesmerized him so much that he thought he would like to try and follow in his cousin’s footsteps.
“I remember watching him fly over the Chickasha dam and I loved it,” Priddle said. “Like him, I wanted to fly fighter jets. That would never happen, however, because my vision wouldn’t correct down enough to be a pilot for the military.”
Priddle set aside his aviation dreams and focused on becoming a medical doctor. A few years back, however, his father-in-law bought an airplane and that reignited his interest all over again. After he flew a couple of times with his father-in-law, he knew he had to keep pursuing his dream. He sought out an aviation medical exam and, to his delight, passed with flying colors.
“After that, I located a flight instructor around here and I started taking lessons,” Priddle said. “I’m now qualified as a private pilot, which means I can fly general aviation. So, not quite the Air Force, but still an opportunity to be in the air. The rating I currently fly by is Visual Flight Rules, or VFR. I have to be able to see the ground at all times while piloting an airplane.”
As a pilot, Priddle is just getting started. He plans to attain his instrument rating, meaning his flights won’t be limited to fair-weather days. While he works toward his next aviation goal, he will be able to help others take the first steps toward theirs. Priddle has recently become an aviation medical examiner himself, assisting future pilots earn their wings.
“I was initially approached by Dr. Tre Landrum, who is an aviation enthusiast as well,” Priddle said. “He suggested that I think about getting my aviation medical examiner designation because there are a lot of local people who enjoy aviation and there wasn’t an examiner in this area. I think the nearest one was an hour-and-a-half away.”
Priddle contacted the Federal Aviation Administration and completed the necessary study and training to become an aviation medical examiner. He’s now the only examiner in the Ada area and able to perform exams for Class 2 Commercial and Class 3 General Aviation pilots.
Although he doesn’t yet own his own airplane, Priddle enjoys renting one of three Cessna models from Ada Wings, a satellite flight school of Chickasha Wings Inc., at the Ada Municipal Airport. In a neat twist, Chickasha Wings is based in the community where Priddle first fell in love with flight.
“I would advise someone who is interested in becoming a pilot to schedule a discovery flight,” Priddle said. “The discovery flight is about figuring out if you really want to fly. With Ada Wings, they are right there with you and will let you try as little or as much as you want. It’s safe and done with a flight instructor who has at least 250 hours of flight time.”
When Priddle was a teenager, his own father pursued a pilot license but never completed it. He is now taking pride in his son’s accomplishments. Priddle’s wife remains a little more cautious.
“She’s supportive, but kind of nervous,” he laughed. “I asked her if she is going to go up with me and she said she’d think about it. She told me to get some more hours first.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.