Pretty in Pink

Ada High School cheerleaders show off their pink during Pink Out Night inside the Cougar Activity Center on Jan. 27. The Ada High basketball teams will host Preston tonight in a game just added to the calendar on Thursday. The Ada JV boys will tip things off at 3:30 p.m. followed by the varsity girls at 5 p.m. and the varsity boys at 6:30 p.m.

 Courtney Morehead | For The Ada News

Pink Out

