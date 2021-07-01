Pet owners know how especially distressing the Fourth of July holiday can be for our four legged friends. Did you know that pets scared by fireworks flood animal shelters the day following Independence Day every year?
This year is anticipated to be exceptionally festive due to COVID canceling last year's celebrations in the city. You can make the most out of your celebrations this Independence Day while still looking out for your pets.
Best Friends Animal Society released these tips to keep your animals safe during the firework extravaganzas:
- Bring all pets indoors whenever neighborhood fireworks displays are likely, making sure that any potentially harmful food or alcohol is kept out of reach.
- Secure pets in a room, close the widows, draw the curtains, and play loud music or turn on the television to drown out the frightening sounds.
- Keep pets away from lit fireworks at all times, including your own backyard, as some will chase after the bright moving objects and are at risk to be burned or blinded in the process.
- Many fireworks also contain substances that are toxic if ingested, so be sure to keep unlit fireworks out of reach.
- Ensure that pets are wearing current identification tags, and make sure your current contact info is recorded with the vet clinic or shelter that implanted the microchip.
Cassie Whiteside, Assistant Manager at Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society in Ada suggests having a plan in place incase your pet The Ada shelter checks for a chip in every animal upon arrival. Whiteside encourages those who find a stray animal to take it to a local vet to check for a chip so the animal can be reunited with its family. "We check every animal for a chip upon arrival," said Whiteside.
Giving additional tips in creating a sense of safety for your pet, Whiteside added, "You can put one of your t-shirts on them, that may help to keep them calm," and even suggested calling your veterinarian to ask about over-the-counter medications you can give to your especially anxious animals. Above all else, she placed emphasis on keeping your animals indoors.
While you should celebrate the Fourth of July accordingly, it's important that you don't neglect your responsibilities as pet owners all the same.
The Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society has a lot of animals currently available for adoption, and is located at 1200 Sandy Creek Dr. and are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday - Friday and again on Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
