Preinaugural celebrations to include children's festival

When incoming first lady Sarah Stitt began looking at previous inaugural festivities, she noticed that those events generally included some sort of activity for children — especially if the governor-elect had young children.
“As I looked at those traditional events that they did, I felt like it was a little bit exclusive age-wise and community-wise,” Stitt said Thursday in a phone interview. “I still have a 4-year-old at home in preschool, and he couldn’t necessarily participate in a children’s ball for any length of time and make it enjoyable for anybody around him, I don’t think.”
Stitt said she began brainstorming about events that could be open to children of all ages and include the entire community. She talked with her own children, who suggested a carnival or perhaps a festival designed for children.
Those conversations were the inspiration for the upcoming Scissortail Children’s Festival, one of several events leading up to the inauguration of Stitt’s husband, Gov.-elect Kevin Stitt.
The children’s festival will run from 10 a.m. until noon Jan. 12 at the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks. Tickets for the event are $25 per family and must be purchased in advance at www.oklahomaturnaround.com. Tickets may be purchased through next week.
The festival will give families an opportunity to celebrate the state’s future while reflecting on its past through educational activities and entertainment, Stitt said.
“This event holds a special place in my heart,” she said in a news release. “It is a time to come together as one state to support those in need in our communities and focus on the progress we can make when we are unified under a shared vision to strengthen families and give all of Oklahoma’s children a hope and a bright future.”
More than 300 festival tickets will be donated to children and foster families in the foster care system through James Mission and Tulsa Advocates for the Protection of Children. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Oklahoma-based nonprofits Lilyfield, Pepper’s Ranch, James Mission and TAPC.
Families attending the festival can enjoy educational activities including face painting, scavenger hunts and storytelling, according to the news release. The event will also feature the following Oklahoma-based entertainers:
• Tulsa magician Steve Lancaster.
• Clark Youth Cabaret, Tulsa’s longest-running youth arts program outside of the public schools.
• The Osage Children’s Ballet.
• Princesses from Miss Oklahoma and Miss Teen Oklahoma.
• Oklahoma State University’s Pistol Pete mascot and the Boomer mascot from the University of Oklahoma.
Festival sponsors include the Educational Development Corp., which will donate 800 copies of the book “Wonders of the USA” to festival-goers; Tulsa Yard Greetings; and Cookie Doodle.
The festival is just one of several events leading up to Gov.-elect Stitt’s inauguration, set for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 14 on the south side of the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. The swearing-in ceremony is free and open to the public and will be followed by a free reception inside the Capitol.
Seating for the inauguration is first-come, first-served, and an RSVP is required for planning purposes.
