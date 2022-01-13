Pre-registration required at Chickasaw Nation COVID-19 testing centers

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases contributed to unprecedented numbers at Chickasaw Nation testing sites. Preliminary reports indicate approximately 2,000 test swabs were collected Monday, Jan. 10, from various testing sites across the Chickasaw Nation.
The Chickasaw Nation Department of Health (CNDH) urges everyone to pre-register at COVIDTesting.Chickasaw.net and obtain a QR code before arriving at a Chickasaw testing site. Wait times and drive-thru lines are significantly longer due to increased demand and number of patients arriving without pre-registration.
Due to limited space and safety protocols, individuals in need of a COVID-19 test are urged not to report to the Emergency Department of the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center Emergency Department or any other hospital. Doing so creates a backup and delays access to patients with critical and emergent needs.
CNDH leaders are working to provide extra staffing, resources and updated processes to improve wait times and accelerate return-to-work clearances as soon as possible.
For questions about testing or test results, call the COVID-19 call center at (580) 272-1319
