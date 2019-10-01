PRCEA hears from lawmakers

The Pontotoc County Retired Educators met Sept. 20 at First Christian Church in Ada.
PCREA began its meeting with President Judy Hanson welcoming everyone, including our guest speakers, Sen. Greg McCortney and Rep. Ron Johns.
President Hanson led the flag salute, with Judy Hisaw giving the invocation. The meal was catered by Blue Moon Cafe. The meal consisted of chicken alfredo with rice and gravy, plus other sides. Dessert and drinks were served.
Recognition was given to Patsy West and her helpers, Mary Scalf and Martha Skinner, for the decorations. They had placed ivy plants (Patsy had grown them herself) on the tables with candies and books surrounding them. The head table had zebra plants, also with candies.
President Hanson began with part of our business meeting. Mary Scalf gave reports on the volunteer hours. She also reminded members the deadline is December.
The benevolence report was given by Ruth Ann Taylor. She had sent a card to Sandra Mantooth because of the death of Donald Thompson, a special friend for many years.
Ruth Ann mentioned PCREA supporting the Christmas tour lights for the Little Red School House, but no one had given her the cost yet. She said the senior citizens building was not ready for our October meeting, but she was hoping for November. The Oct. 18 meeting will be at the First Christian Church.
There was a pause in the business, and lunch was taken. Following the meal, June Murphy introduced our speakers.
Rep. Ron Johns was the first to speak. Rep. Johns was a teacher and knows the importance of funding for the schools. He mentioned the House supports education, along with funding for COLAs. He was also concerned with teacher shortages and retainment. Rep. Johns stressed we must find a solution. Students’ health is another necessary concern. We need to let counselors do their jobs. He discussed virtual schools in high schools — the good things and the bad things.
Sen. McCortney began with the COLAs, saying they had tried to get a 4% COLA, but it dropped to 2%. As more things were discussed, this too fell through. He encouraged us and others to speak up for the schools. We need to tell our “good” stories to the students so they can see there is fun and respect in teaching.
Sen. McCortney claims that politics is the only thing to stand in our way this year. He also suggested getting schools to be able to let juniors and seniors job shadow (internship) during school and get credit. This could catch their attention to what type of job they might want.
Questions were asked from the floor. They were mainly concerns about things previously mentioned.
President Hanson discussed the State Retired Educators meeting Nov. 12 in Tulsa. It will be at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center. She read the names of members who had decided to attend and could be the delegates. She opened the floor to electing our delegates. Harold Skinner made a motion to accept these names read. Tom Stephens made the second.
Oma Tatum handed out our new 2019-2020 booklets. She asked if anyone saw any need for corrections to talk to her.
Ruth Ann Taylor gave a short synopsis of the Pioneer Award before handing out our ballots. Members were to write one or two nominees. The selection will be announced at the October meeting.
President Hanson asked Edna Mae Cooley to draw the numbers for the door prizes. The winners were Noralene Groves and Jenny Cooper. Since there were several ivy baskets, they were drawn by number also.
Following this, President Hanson adjourned the meeting.
Attending: June Murphy, Judy Hisaw, Ron West, Patsy West, Mary Scalf, Betty Allred, Ruth Ann Taylor, Judy Hanson, Oma Tatum, Carl Rutledge, Sandra Mantooth, Monte Surber, Vaden Morgan, Jo Ann Hunt, Tommie Beddow, Lee Sweat, Martha Skinner, Harold Skinner, Lonnie Manuel, Debbie Eaton, Linda McGaha, Mike McGaha, Peggy Bagley, Edna Mae Cooley, Chuck Perry, Tom Stephens, Gerri Stephens, Shirley Boren, Sammy Edwards, Nancy Thomason, Terry Scott, Sandra Brown, Leon Brown, Noralene Groves, Gary Cooper, Jenny Cooper, Maxine McFalls.
