Every year, Ada Regional United Way partners with local businesses, organizations, and individuals to raise vital funding for local health and human services agencies. Currently, Ada Regional United Way supports 22 programs who provide health, education, and financial services to a 51,000-person service area spanning Ada and eight surrounding counties.
“Every penny we raise through our annual giving campaign goes right back into our beloved community. The programs we partner with are to help Oklahomans move from a place of dependency to self-sufficiency and get the needed tools and support to live better, happier, more stable and fulfilled lives,” said Oriana McElwee, Executive Director, Ada Regional United Way.
Our largest workplace contributor for our 2022 campaign, is a long-standing partner and Ada-headquartered company, PPLSI, the parent company of LegalShield and IDShield, who pledged $132,139.68 for 2022. The company made fundraising fun for its more than 700 employees. For weeks, staff participated in several activities including bidding on themed baskets designed by each department in a silent auction, a bidding battle for prime parking at the Ada office, a traveling trophy to the department who raised the most money, and a special pie in the face challenge to the executive leadership team, including CEO Jeff Bell.
“What a great memory to stand beside my colleagues in front of our amazing staff and get pied. It’s important to show our employees that fundraising can by fun and that we are all in it together to give back to a community where our roots were planted 50 years ago when the organization was founded. We have many staff living and working in Ada and it’s a place we all love so much,” said Bell.
Top investors to the 2021 United Way Giving Campaign will be recognized and celebrated at the upcoming Annual Meeting on January 26, 2022.
To ensure these community programs continue to operate, especially during the unprecedented interruptions that the COVID pandemic has caused to our lives, we encourage you to follow PPLSI and other businesses’ example and give to the United Way Campaign. Go to http://www.adaunitedway.org/donate for more information.
If you would like more information about Ada Regional United Way and how you can get involved, please contact us at 580.332.2313 ,email info@adaunitedway.org or visit their www.adaunitedway.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.