PPLSI, parent company of LegalShield and IDShield, implements new wage structure

During a recent "all hands" meeting, LegalShield CEO Jeff Bell announced that the company is implementing a new wage structure and ensuring a minimum hourly rate of $15/hour.
"In addition, PPLSI is enhancing the referral bonus to include former employees who may want to return given the improved pay structure," Hollon M. Kohtz, Director of Publicity," said in a prepared statement.
"PPLSI is thrilled to enter the new year celebrating our valued employees and supporting families in this way. We have received several testimonies of how this pay increase will help them," the press release went on to say.
LegalShield was founded as PrePaid Legal in 1971 by Harland Stonecipher, and is headquartered since late 2003 south of Ada.
