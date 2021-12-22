PPLSI, parent company of LegalShield and IDShield, implements new wage structure

STONEWALL [ndash] Graveside services for James Paul Claborn, Sr., 81, of Stonewall are 1 P.M. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at Allen Cemetery, Chap. Susan Ayers will officiate. Mr. Claborn passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at his home. He was born March 14, 1940 in Broken Bow, OK to Neelis Pe…