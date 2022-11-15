Pout-Pout Fish swims to Ataloa Theatre at East Central University 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The show promises to turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure.
TheatreWorksUSA, a premier children’s theatre group, brings Mr. Fish to life when he sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam’s missing pearl. He discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout. In musical theater, characters sing when words alone are not enough, and Pout-Pout’s inner, emotional journey is just as transformative as his underwater journey to reach his home again.
“The Pout-Pout Fish” is based on The New York Times bestselling series by Deborah Diesen with illustrations by Dan Hanna. Over 8.5 million copies of the book series have been sold. This colorful adaptation of the beloved book series is co-conceived and designed by the acclaimed puppeteers of AchesonWalsh Studios, whose work was featured in Broadway’s “The King And I,” “On the Town,” and “Radio City’s New York Spectacular.”
The show is recommended for children ages 3-8, but kids of all ages will enjoy this underwater adventure. Tickets are $5 each. For more information or to buy tickets, visit ecok.edu/boxoffice, email boxoffice@ecok.edu, or call 580-559-5751.
