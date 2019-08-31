OKLAHOMA CITY — More than a year after voters legalized the drug, the vast majority of the state’s permanent and long-awaited medical marijuana laws take effect.
State leaders, though, couldn’t agree whether the new laws actually take effect Thursday or Friday. Health Department officials said they wouldn’t be rushing to enforce them either day, but they planned to have everything available to the public Friday.
Critics, meanwhile, panned portions of the new marijuana rules, noting they have gaping holes and make marijuana farming prohibitively expensive for families growing the crop.
“In some ways, it’s like starting over because there are new license categories (and) there are some additional requirements,” said Tony Sellars, a spokesman with the Health Department.
For months now, the state has been operating under a set of emergency rules to give lawmakers time to hash out the permanent framework for House Bill 2612, better known as the Unity Bill.
Adrienne Rollins, director of the Medical Marijuana Authority, said the new laws strengthen labeling and testing requirements. They also provide additional licensing categories, including expanded transportation license requirements. There are new rules for marijuana businesses and new pieces to the residency requirement.
Also, dispensaries will now be prohibited from opening 1,000 feet from preschools, and doctors cannot issue patient recommendations from inside the marijuana businesses, she said.
“Oh, it’s better than nothing,” said Bud Scott, executive director of the Oklahoma Cannabis Industry Association. “But it doesn’t do a whole lot of good to put a lot of mandates out but not work with the businesses regulated by it to figure out how it works.”
Scott said the new law has “some very major holes.”
“A lot of these rules and laws were drafted without talking to the people who do the industry,” he said.
Scott said there’s a several-week gap between when the law takes effect and when someone can obtain licenses for laboratory testing and transporting.
“So you’re telling me our entire industry is going to shut down?” he asked. “There has to be some sort of grace period.”
He said the state’s Medical Marijuana Authority promised a directive on its website that will allow businesses operating in good faith to proceed. However, business owners aren’t particularly comfortable with a non-binding directive.
Also, the new law requires growers to test every 10 pounds of harvested marijuana. If a farmer owns 20 acres and produces 1,000 pounds per acre, that’s going to cost them more than $1 million, Scott said.
“You’re asking family farmers to cover that,” he said. “No other form of agricultural or medical product is tested in such a manner.”
Scott said industry officials are hoping for another set of emergency rules to better regulate and decrease the testing burden on family farmers.
Implementing the law will take quite a bit of time because the law is very complex and lengthy, said state Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, the measure’s author.
“The permanent framework lets everybody know these are the rules of the game, this is how you move forward,” he said. “I think that’s important for any business to be able to be successful.”
And McCortney said he’s hopeful the laws will eventually ensure a safer product for consumers.
“In the end, especially with the laboratory testing and the seed to sale, we should have a much better guarantee that the product is a good product and a safe product, and also we’ll have the regulatory system in place once it’s fully implemented to really know how much marijuana is being used in the state of Oklahoma,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
