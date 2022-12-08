Post Office overwhelmed; mail delivery slows

Several area postal customers have reported that their mail is being delivered late or not at all in recent days.
Postal customers say the service advised them they had an excess of parcels and letters to deliver, but illness among staff has caused the slow-down.
“We were alerted earlier this week of the mail delivery issue,” Ada News Publisher Maurisa Nelson said Wednesday. “I have spoken with several postal workers and understand they are short-handed staff-wise, and the overload of Christmas packages is overwhelming.”
“I haven’t seen mail for days,” Lewanna Fitzpatrick, 79, said Tuesday. “There was none yesterday. Saturday, Friday... I don’t think I got any on Thursday, either.”
Fitzpatrick lives in the Oakman area, so, like many rural residents, is served by postal subcontractors.
“This is bill time,” Fitzpatrick added. “They don’t care if you got your bill (in the mail) or not, they want their money. The electric bill, the water bill, the gas bill. I’ve lived in California, I’ve lived in Ohio, and I’ve never seen this before.”
“I know our local post office is doing everything in their power to please customers,” Nelson said. “I believe this is just a temporary issue due to Christmas.
“I would ask all newspaper subscribers to be thoughtful during this time. If you miss a newspaper, call us 580-310-7501, we will try our hardest as well to get you a newspaper. I’d also like to encourage the Ada community that this is a perfect time to shop local. This secures gifts arrive on time and takes a little slack off the post office.”
A clerk at the Ada Post Office politely declined a request for a statement.
