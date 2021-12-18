Post 72 collecting items for tornado victims

American Legion Post 72 is collecting supplies to be donated to tornado victims in the Mansfield, Kentucky area.
Items can be donated through Dec. 28. Post 72 members will travel to Kentucky with the items on Dec. 29.
Donations are appreciated, and can be dropped off at the Post at 3529 North Broadway.
Items needed are carbon monoxide detectors, generator oil, gasoline cans, extension cords, small electric space heaters, hand-operated can openers, head lamps or flashlights, all types of batteries, cleaning supplies, plasticware, paper plates, all sizes of diapers, non-perishable food items, coats of all sizes, and blankets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.