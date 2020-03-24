An individual in Pontotoc County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Oklahoma State Department of Health officials confirmed the test result late Sunday, noting that the case would be added to the official numbers on the state’s COVID-19 website at 11 a.m. Monday.
Consistent with policy and state and federal privacy laws, public health officials would not identify the city in which the test result originated, nor any further identifying information about the patient.
OSDH officials continue to urge all residents to stay home if they can, practice social distancing, wash their hands and refrain from touching their faces.
This is the first official confirmation of a positive test result in Pontotoc County, but more are expected to come in the days and weeks ahead.
As of press time Monday, 81 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in-state, two positive test results were recorded out-of-state and 694 negative test results have been recorded by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Fifteen people have been hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.
