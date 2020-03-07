The Ada Police Department is inviting residents to its “Pop With a Cop” event from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
This month’s location will be Harmony Baptist Church, 224 SE County Road, Ada.
See you there!
Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.
ADA [ndash] Jefferson Thomas (JT) Dulin became one of God's angels on March 5, 2020. He was born Feb. 15, 1931, in Pleasant Grove, Mississippi, to Cy and Maggie (Sanders) Dulin. His family moved to Oklahoma at about 5 years of age after the death of his father. He joined the Navy at age 17 a…
FRANCIS [ndash] Robert Don Rice, 78, of Francis passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Graveside services for Robert will be held Tuesday at Oakman Cemetery in Oakman.
ADA [ndash] Services for Helen Ruth Vitale, 100, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Father Aaron Foshee will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Mrs. Vitale passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born June 27, 1919, in Bo…
ADA [ndash] Tamara Lynn Underwood, 38, of Ada, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in Oklahoma City. She was in the presence of her loving family. A service to honor her life will be held at 1 p.m., Monday at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center in Ada. Interment will follow at Rosedale Ceme…
