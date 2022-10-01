Pontotoc Technology Center recently hosted a luncheon marking the grand-opening of their new 14,000 square-foot Industrial Training Center.
“Having an industrial building that allows us to have full-time programs like our HVAC system is beneficial,” Pontotoc Technology Center Superintendent Travis Graham said. “We’re able to expand and have more resources, and be able to facilitate any needs as the industry changes; this building is going to be able to change with it.”
“We’re very glad to have it,” retired PTC Superintendent David Lassiter said.
“Having a nighttime facility for our other businesses to use for their additional training,” Graham added, “allows us to be more flexible, with whatever space is needed, or whatever electricity is needed. This allows us to adapt and change as the industry and our community changes.”
The facility is a combination of industrial workspace and classrooms.
“We look forward to using it,” Graham said.
