Pontotoc County Retired Teachers meet

The PCREA held its first meeting at Ada’s Irving Center since the corona virus put everything on hold in March, 2020. Members attending were Earnest Lee Sweat, Jeannie McGehee, Betty Allred, Carl Rutledge, Zane Bowman, Judy Hisaw, Joann Hunt, Harold Skinner, Martha Skinner, Shirley Boren, Monte Surber, Oma Tatum, Judy Hanson, Gary Cooper, Vaden Morgan, Debbie Eaton, Patsy West, Ron West, Mary Scalf, Glinda Byers, Maxine McFalls, Nancy Thomason, Edna Mae Cooley, Sandra Mantooth, Norma Donaghey, Ruth Ann Taylor, Rita Cloar, Tom Stephens, Gerri Stephens, Peggy Bagley, Todd Crabtree, Suzanne McFarlane, and Jenny Cooper.
President Gary Cooper called the meeting to order and led the group in the pledge of allegiance. Vaden Morgan gave the invocation before a meal of grilled hot dogs with chili and all the trimmings, potato salad, macaroni salad, chips and chocolate cake. The serving tables featured beautiful fall decorations, and the members would like to thank Jana Davis for all her help in making our meeting so pleasant.
President Cooper reported that June Murphy, our legistative committee chairman, was unable to attend, but she urged members to carefully evaluate the gubernatorial candidates running for office next year. Ruth Ann Taylor asked members to let her know of anyone she needed to send a card to and then called for nominations for the Pioneer Educator award to be presented in November. After secret ballots were counted, three very deserving nominees were picked as finalists: Betty Allred, Sandra Mantooth, and Carl Rutledge.
Mary Scalf asked everyone to submit their volunteer hours for January through October. Gary Cooper presented several recommendations the Executive Committee had asked the members to consider:
Meal prices to be set at $5 with $3 going to pay for the meal and $2 to become a donation to our fund; motion passed.
Move our meeting from the third Friday of the month to the third Thursday in order to have a more varied menu; motion did not pass so meetings will remain on Friday.
Registration fees for delegates to the OREA Convention to be paid by the association. The convention will be held in the spring, and delegates will be elected after the date is announced; motion passed.
PCREA to fund an annual $1,000 scholarship for a junior or senior education major at East Central University. A committee consisting of Joann Hunt, Jenny Cooper, Rita Cloar, Norma Donaghey and Edna Mae Cooley will coordinate with the ECU Foundation in order to establish the scholarship according to accepted guidelines and to help in selecting the recipient; this motion also passed.
President Cooper praised the City of Ada for repairing the Little Red School House and urged members to go by and see how good it looks now. He also suggested members review their state life insurance policy and make sure their beneficiaries are up to date. Judy Hisaw made a motion for the meeting to adjourn and Rita Cloar seconded. Our next meeting is set for November 19, 2021 at the Irving Center.
