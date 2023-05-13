Pontotoc County Retired Educators hold final meeting for 2022-23

Pontotoc County Retired Educators Association met for its final meeting of 2022-2023 on Friday, April 21 at People’s Electric Cooperative.
President Gary Cooper called the final meeting of the year to order and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Suzanne McFarlane gave the invocation and blessing for the meal. The meal was provided by LaFiesta with several members bringing desserts.
Members attending were: Betty Allred, Leon Brown, Sandra Brown, Edna Mae Cooley, Gary Cooper, Jenny Cooper, Todd Crabtree, Linda Embry, Billie Jean Floyd, Connie Hall, Judy Hanson, Sandra Ingram, Glenda Lillard, Sandra Mantooth, Maxine McFalls, Suzanne McFarlane, Linda McGaha, Mike McGaha, Jeannie McGehee, Vaden Morgan, June Murphy, Charles Perry, JoAnn Prince, Terry Scott, Martha Skinner, Wesley Skinner, Lanny Sliger, Tom Stephens, Oma Tatum, Harriet Weber, Patsy West, Ronnie West, Martha Wigdor, and Reubin Wigdor. Terry Rose was welcomed as a new member. Judy Sliger was a guest.
President Cooper introduced Kevin Wood, CEO of People’s Electric Cooperative, and the group expressed its appreciation for being able to use the facility’s meeting room during this membership year. Following the meal, Cooper introduced Mark Cox, Vice President, Citizens Bank of Ada. Cox gave an overview of common fraudulent money practices in our culture today and spoke specifically about prevention practices and actions to be taken if fraud does occur.
Members conducted regular business and heard from various committee chairpersons. Cooper reported thank-you notes from Betty Allred and also from ECU students who had received awards from the first year of the PCREA Scholarship Fund: Courtney Blackburn, Emily Ford, and Tawni Wood.
He also gave an update on the progress of getting letters of support for the television market modification request to the FCC. Letters have been received from Ronny Johns, local Oklahoma State Representative, Greg McCortney, local Oklahoma Senator, Chickasaw Nation, and Jim Spencer, former KTEN meteorologist.
Cooper adjourned the meeting, reminding members that they will receive information over the summer concerning the new membership year that will begin in August.
