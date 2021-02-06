The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Pontotoc County would love for teams to join us this year for our celebration of cancer survivors in our area.
This year’s event will be a combination of virtual and drive-in. We’re looking for teams to sign up – anything from small family/friends teams to larger businesses – everyone is welcome and appreciated.
If you are a cancer survivor or would like to register your team please visit www.relayforlife.org/pontotocok [relayforlife.org] You can also register and fundraise with ease by downloading the American Cancer Society App (ACS FUNdraising).
If you have questions or need help please email tsutton@citizensada.bank, hollywheeler88@yahoo.com or kanuche777@gmail.com
Check us out on Facebook for future updates and details @PontotocRelay
