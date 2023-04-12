The Pontotoc County Agri-Plex Convention Center will become a colorful venue as the Pontotoc County Home & Community Education Association hold the annual Quilt Show Friday, April 21 & Saturday, April 22 in the convention center of the Pontotoc County AgriPlex in Ada, OK.
Quilt show exhibits may be viewed on Friday, April 21 from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m. and on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.
Quilt entries will be taken on Wednesday, April 19, from 1 – 6 p.m. at the Pontotoc County OSU Extension Center Kitchen, located at the AgriPlex. Entry forms are available at the Extension office on the Facebook page. Our show is open for anyone to enter, you do not have to be a resident of Pontotoc County.
Demonstrations will be held throughout the quilt show with both local and visiting talent teaching various quilting skills. A complete list of demonstrations will be available at the show.
We will welcome quilt vendors from across Oklahoma that will be featuring the latest in quilting fabrics and notions to sell during the two-day show.
Vanoss OHCE will be giving away a quilt the last day of the show. Chances are available thru any Vanoss OHCE member or will be available at the show.
The admission for the quilt show is $5.00 with all proceeds going to Pontotoc County Home and Community Education club projects such as scholarships, Special Olympics, Girls State, 4-H trips, and various projects including the AgriPlex.
Do not miss this years’ featured quilter, Ada’s own Lisa Timmons. Lisa is an avid quilter. Don’t miss seeing her works of art on display.
For more information on the Pontotoc County Quilt Show, please contact the Pontotoc County OSU Extension Office at 580-332-2153. Or visit our Facebook page Pontotoc County Quilt Show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.