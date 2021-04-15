After having to cancel last year’s Pontotoc County Quilt Show due to COVID-19, this year the quilts were plentiful. The Pontotoc County Agri plex Convention Center alive with color and textures of over 150 quits made by quilters from around the state.
The stage held the quilts from this year featured quilter Rilla Webb of Ada. Rilla loves to quilt for all her kids and grandkids. She displayed over 17 quilts that she has quilted over the years.
Over 250 visitors visited the quilt show this year from 5 states!
Congratulations to:
Treva Gurley of Ada who won Best of Show and to Lisa Timmons of Byng who won People’s Choice!
A Sewing machine was given away by the Stitching Post of Moore.
Category Winners were:
Hand Applique – 1st Place – Treva Gurley, Ada; 2nd place Jana Phillips, Byng; 3rd place Anita Ray, Ada.
Applique Machine – 1st Place, Lisa Timmons, Byng; 2nd place Oma Waters, Stratford; 3rd Place, Janet Wilburn, Ada.
Hand Pieced Hand Quilted – 1st place, Dahlra Campbell, Ada.
Machine Pieced, Hand Quilted – 1st place, Patsy Phillips, Ada; 2nd place, Anita Ray, Ada.
Machine Pieced, Machine Quilted Commercial, King/Queen – 1st place, Mary Mueller, Ada; 2nd place, Rilla Webb, Ada; 3rd place Carla Moon, Stonewall; Honorable Mention, Doretta Sellers, Ada.
Machine Pieced, Machine Quilted Commercial, Full/Twin – 1st Place Treva Gurley, Ada; 2nd place Connie Hall, Ada; 3rd place, Donna Arnold, Allen; Honorable Mention, Beverly Rudiger, Ada.
Machine Pieced, Machine quilted self – 1st, 2nd & 3rd Place – Wathina Winters, Ada; Honorable Mention, Janet Wilburn, Ada.
Hand Embroidered – 1st place, Jana Phillips, Ada; 2nd Place, Dee Ann Hodges, Gore, OK; 3rd place, Ellene Meek, Byng.
Machine Embroidered – 1st place, Oma Water, Ada; 2nd & 3rd place, Sandi Sanders, Ada.
Crib Quilt Machine – 1st place, Janna Kelley, Ada; 2nd place Carla Moon, Stonewall; 3rd place, Rilla Webb, Ada; Honorable mention, Ellene Meek, Byng.
Quilted Home Décor and Crazy Quilts – 1st place, Danita Enochs, Ada; 2nd place Jane Adair, Ada; 3rd place, Pat Gurley, Ada.
T-shirt Quilt – 1st place Holly Sewell, Ada/
Wall hanging Machine Quilted – 1st place, Beverly Rudigen, Ada; 2nd place Susan Rose, Ada.
Wall hanging Hand Quilted – 1st place, Carla Moon, Stonewall.
Lap Throw, Machine Quilted – 1st place, Cindy Keefer, Ada; 2nd place, Donna Arnold, Allen, 3rd place, Treva Gurley, Ada, Honorable Mention, Janet Wilburn, Ada.
Lap/Throw, Hand quilted – 1st place, Connie Hall, Ada.
We are looking forward to next year’s show to be held April 8 & 9, 2022!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.