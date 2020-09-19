Pontotoc County moves to moderate risk category

According to statistics released Friday from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 11 additional counties joined the “orange risk phase” this week. Pontotoc County was among the 11 counties that joined the “orange phase” moderate risk category.
The county has had 338 confirmed cases with 3 deaths and 263 recoveries. There are currently 72 active cases.
Ada has had 270 cases with 1 death and 212 recoveries. They have 57 active cases.
Statewide, there has been an increase of 1,249 cases or 1.7% day over day for a total of 74,567 cases.
Recoveries have increased to 63,135 total with 1,021 or 1.6% up day over day. Active cases sit at 10,493, which increased by 219 or 2.1% day over day.
As of this advisory, there are nine additional deaths identified to report in Oklahoma. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
Two in Grady County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Harper County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
There are 939 total deaths in the state.
On the national level, Johns Hopkins reported as of Thursday, there were a total 6,674,411 confirmed cases, which increased by 44,360 or 0.7% day over day. So far, there have been 197,633 deaths and 2,540,334 recoveries, leaving 3,936,444 active cases in the nation.
Nationally, deaths increased by 870 or 0.4% day over day while recoveries increased by 14,761 or 0.6% and active cases increased by 28,729 or 0.6%.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
