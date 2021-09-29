ADA [ndash] A viewing for Stephen "Frank" Jones, 66, of Ada is -8 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 30, 2021, at the Criswell Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Jones died Saturday, Sep. 25, 2021, at a Shawnee hospital. He was born March 8, 1955, in Ada to Steve Abner and E…