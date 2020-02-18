The Pontotoc County Republicans will be holding their precinct meeting and county convention at 11 a.m. Feb. 29 at the Pontotoc Technology Center.
Pontotoc County GOP announces Feb. 29 meeting
- By Pontotoc County Republicans
