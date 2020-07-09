Pontotoc County Free Fair President John Murphy announced late Tuesday that the 2020 Free Fair has been canceled, citing concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Plans for the Fair, which was originally slated for Aug. 27-29, were in early stages.
Murphy announced the cancelation in a signed letter on social media Tuesday evening.
“After evaluating the current status of COVID-19 in our community, including consulting other elected officials and health personnel, tonight we decided to cancel the fair,” Murphy said in the letter.
Oklahoma State University Extension Director Janna Kelley said she understood the reasons for canceling the fair, but was devastated by the news.
“We put a lot of work and effort into this fair,” Kelley said. “We start in October, and I can’t begin to tell you the number of hours that I’ve spent, my office has spent, our Fair Board has spent, Shelly (Scifres, Fair Director) has spent, on this fair to this point. It’s tough. It’s been really hard. All I can say is, yeah, I’m devastated, but we’ll be back in 2021, and it’ll be better than ever!”
“This is not something that was taken lightly,” Murphy said in the letter. “Each year we strive to have the best county fair that we possibly can. Over the last 22 years I’ve seen it continue to improve, grow and prosper, due to the labor of so many people in our community. There are too many to list, but I would like to thank everyone who works to make out fair successful.
“We look forward to 2021 and will work diligently planning the next Pontotoc County Free Fair.”
Pontotoc County District 3 Commissioner Justin Roberts said Wednesday commissioners are growing uncomfortable with large gatherings at a time when positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the county and across the state. Roberts said county officials had also heard from local school districts who expressed reservations about allowing their students to participate in the event.
Roberts urged those who may be disappointed by the fair’s cancellation or concerned about lost revenue from fair-goers to think collectively.
“It’s not about loss of revenue or anything like that, it’s about all of us,” Roberts said. “Everyone has lost revenue due to COVID-19, but that’s not what we base our decisions on. We base our decisions on what we believe is best for everyone’s safety and protection.
“We had about a 30-day window to do what was right — practice social distancing, wear face masks and use common sense — but we didn’t. We just immediately went to large gatherings and back to normal and now we have a spike. This is the new normal.”
