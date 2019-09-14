OKLAHOMA CITY — Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Lynda Ozan recently announced that an Oklahoma Centennial Farm Award has been presented to the owners of a Pontotoc County farm.
Paul and David Davis, sons of Frank W. Davis, own Davis Farm located in the vicinity of Francis. The family has grown hay and raised cattle since great-grandfather L.H. Davis settled the land in 1919.
“My husband lived on the farm,” said Kay Davis, widow of Frank, who died last year. “He graduated from ECU and attended law school. He lived in Guthrie for 57 years.”
To qualify for a Centennial Farm or Ranch Award, a property must be owned by a family member for at least 100 years and must be operated or occupied by a family member or leased out by a family member. The property must include a minimum of 40 acres and gross annual sales of at least $1,000.
The Oklahoma Historical Society and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry have sponsored the Centennial Farm and Ranch Awards for 30 years, in which time four awards have been given in Pontotoc County.
For more information about the Centennial Farm and Ranch Program, contact Shea J. Otley at 405-522-4485 or sjotley@okhistory.org.
The State Historic Preservation Office is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
