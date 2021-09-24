ALLEN [ndash] Graveside services for Gracie Jean Carpenter Holt, 76, of Allen are 10 a.m. Monday, Sep. 27, 2021, at the Allen Cemetery, Bro. Gary Lewis, Sr. will officiate. Family and friends may gather at the Allen Chapel from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021. Ms. Holt passed away Thursday, S…