This 2022 Pontotoc County Fair featured artist is Kelly Pennington.
Pennington will have art for show and sale Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Arts,Crafts & Education Room in the Convention Building in the Agr-Plex.
Pennington creates original oil paintings inspired by rural Oklahoma. She sets up her easel on location and paints directly from life. However, when a subject is hard to catch or the weather isn’t cooperative she prefers to paint indoors.
Her subjects are inspired by nature in a representational style. Her painterly brushstrokes and expressive colors are from the energy she feels.
“I hope to remind you of simple beauty in our world,” she said. “It’s heartwarming when a collector connects to a painting that they understand.”
Pennington grew up in Ada and is an award winning artist well known for her plein air painting.
For more information: kellypenningtonfineart.com.
