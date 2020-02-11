The Pontotoc County Drug Free Coalition hosted its annual gala Friday night at East Central University’s Foundation Hall.
The theme for the event was “80’s Prom Murder Mystery,” and the evening’s activities included dinner, a guest speaker and a murder mystery in which everyone could participate. The keynote speaker for the night was Allison Presgrove, a hair stylist who moved to the Ada area in 2006. Presgrove spoke of her struggles with addiction and her road to recovery. She is active in Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, and sponsors several recovering addicts. She is a member of H2O Church. Presgrove is also Event Coordinator and Emcee at Sisters Hand-in-Hand.
The Pontotoc County Drug Free Coalition is a local group of volunteer community members collaborating efforts to prevent substance abuse and promote recovery. PCDFC has more than 100 members.
