Please plan to join the Pontotoc County Democrats for our February meeting! We will discuss the upcoming precinct election and our plans for increasing voter awareness in Pontotoc County.
Precinct elections will be held at 6 p.m. March 14 at the Pontotoc Technology Center.
The monthly meeting starts at 6 p.m. today at the Agri-Plex, 1710 N. Broadway Ave, in Ada. Come and join your neighbors. Please call Laura with any questions or concerns at 580-272-7634.
