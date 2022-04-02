Pontotoc County Democrats hosted a bean supper and voter education event Saturday, March 26 at Irving Community Center.
On hand to answer questions and discuss issues were gubernatorial candidate Connie Johnson, U.S. Senate candidate Madison Horn, and U.S. Senate Candidate Jo Glenn.
“I’m running to be the next governor of Oklahoma in 2022,” Johnson said. “My hometown is Holdenville. I am here tonight to speak to the people about our plans, our goals, our vision for the future. But I really want to hear from them about what is on their minds, what keeps them up at night.
“I think, without a doubt, it will generally fall into the areas that we are focusing on,” Johnson continued, “such as education, higher ed, infrastructure, jobs, health and mental health. Oklahomas are dealing with a lot right now, and I believe we have the experience to help navigate these issues.”
“I’m running for U.S. Senate,” Horn said. “I’m from Stillwell, Oklahoma. My background is in cyber-security and national defense. My family is full of educators, so that’s my focus as well.
“My biggest focus, honestly, is unifying Oklahoma and our nation,” she added. “I think that’s what we need to do first, before we can get anything done. And second would be creating job security through workforce development and economic development.”
“I’m a teacher of Oklahoma history in Tulsa Public Schools,” Glenn said. “I think it’s important that all parts of the state are represented in this race, so we can get the best candidate. (James) Lankford is obviously going to have more money, but I am not convinced that Oklahoman wants to have a person who was knee-deep in the insurrection as their senator any more. So that’s why I am running.”
Also on hand was Pontotoc County Commissioner candidate Victor Bolen.
