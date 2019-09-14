The Pontotoc County Democrats will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday for their monthly meeting. Everyone who has petitions will need to bring them to the meeting to turn them in.
We will discuss a voter registration drive for all voters who were removed from the voter rolls, with Gary Harris taking the lead. There will be a report on our successful AdaFest booth and Howdy Day booths.
Plans will be finalized for the events of the coming months, and speakers for upcoming meetings will be decided. The meeting will be held at the Agri-Plex in Ada.
Call Laura Pounders with questions at 580-272-7634.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.