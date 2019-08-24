NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: Aug. 26
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on Aug. 22, 2019.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve Aug. 19, 2019, meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding opening, accepting, and possibly awarding bid #1, construction and installation of a wild land brush truck (Byng VFD).
6. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-17, District #1 accepting 695 feet of County Road 1518 located east off of Country Club as County maintained.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-18, Sheriff’s office declaring surplus (to be put in auction):
2008 Dodge Charger, serial #2B3KA43G38H245146, inventory #62-B-331-26
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-19, Advance CIRB Program funds for engineering for CIRB Project “Lightning Ridge Road” mill and overlay JP #34491(04) in State FY 2020.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-20, Advance CIRB Program funds for engineering for CIRB Project “Old Highway 99” JP #33057(04) in State FY 2020.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
Demetrius Williams, water service line, County Road 3613-District #1.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Pickett VFD Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Casco Industries, skid unit (FY 18-19 bid #25), $49,406.50
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen Nutrition Center’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Southern OK Nutrition Program, Allen Nutrition Center’s expenses, $29,376.00
13. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of August 2019 payroll.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
15. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
18. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
19. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to five minutes.
