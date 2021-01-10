 NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY

Date: January 11, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM

Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 

also via:

Zoom Meeting Apphttps://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09

Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341

Password: 421364

You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.

FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on January 7, 2021.

