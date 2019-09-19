NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: Sept. 23, 2019
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on Sept. 18, 2019.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve September 16, 2019 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding approval for Emergency Management to apply for the 2020 Emergency Management Performance Grant.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of FY 2019-2020 ACCO-SIG Liability Coverage Agreement.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of FY 2019-2020 ACCO-SIG Property Coverage Agreement.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
a. Demetrius Williams, water service line, County Road 3613-District #1
b. Madeline Barnes, water service line, County Road 3501-District #2
c. 580 Property Solutions, (10) water service lines and (1) oil flow line, New Bethel Rd. (Byng)-District #1
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-26, Agri-Plex disposing of equipment (junking):
a. Inventory #62-AP-616-01, small cooler, serial #1-2601726
b. Inventory #62-AP-618-01, Roper refrigerator, serial #RT200K
c. Inventory #62-AP-618-02, Hot Point refrigerator, serial #2F529637
d. Inventory #62-AP-618-03, GE refrigerator, serial #SA114598
e. Inventory #62-AP-618-04, Frigidaire cooler, serial #WA93000061
f. Inventory #62-AP-618-06, Kelvinator refrigerator, serial #LA04813385
g. Inventory #62-AP-619-01, Galaxy deep-freezer, serial #WB10312085
h. Inventory #62-AP-619-02, Kenmore deep-freezer, serial #5604118517
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-27, Agri-Plex disposing of equipment (traded-in):
a. Inventory #62-AP-621-03, Ice-O-Matic ice machine, serial #1120386529
11. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of letter to the District Attorney requesting elected officials’ retro-active raise prior to HB 1939 effective date November 1, 2019.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-28, annual pay raise policy for FY 2019-2020.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-29, adding two (2) additional members to the Joint 911 Advisory Committee as well as replacing the Ada Public Safety Director with the 911 Director (amendment to Resolution #13-84, establishing a Joint 911 Advisory Committee approved on May 6, 2013).
14. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the fourth quarter Request for Payment of the 2019 Emergency Management (MGMT) Performance Grant for Pontotoc County Emergency MGMT.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Fitzhugh VFD’s specifications to construct fire truck tanks.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding letting bid #3, construction of one or more fire truck tanks (Fitzhugh VFD).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding Call-A-Ride purchasing a 2018 Dodge Caravan SE in the amount of $19,987.00 off of State Contract (#SW035) from Bob Howard Auto Group with financing.
18. Discussion and possible action regarding Call-A-Ride financing $19,987.00 through Oklahoma State Bank, Venita OK for sixty (60) months at 0.910 % with a monthly lease payment of $365.97.
19. Discussion and possible action regarding Call-A-Ride’s FY 2019-2020 Blanket Fire Tax Purchase request:
Oklahoma State Bank, Venita OK, lease payment, $365.97
20. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of September 2019 payroll.
21. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
23. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
24. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
25. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
26. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
