NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: Jan. 13, 2020
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on Jan. 9, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve January 6, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to remove truck hauling off of bid #4, six months bid on various items for road maintenance, construction, and asphalt recycling (January 1 – June 30, 2020) tabulations, due to being a service and not required to be on there.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding opening, accepting, and possibly awarding rebid of oil portion of bid #4, six months bid on various items for road maintenance, construction, and asphalt recycling (January 1 – June 30, 2020); and upon said acceptance and award, adding bid(s) to the six month bid tabulations (January 1, - June 30, 2020) for bid #4.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-44, amendment to Pontotoc County’s Employee Drug and Alcohol Testing Policy Handbook.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-45, Emergency Transportation and Revolving (ETR) Fund Program application for Francis Road project (ETRCR4-62-1(13)20) in District #1.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-46, Emergency Transportation and Revolving (ETR) Fund Program contract for Francis Road project (ETRCR4-62-1(13)20 in District #1.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-47, Emergency Transportation and Revolving (ETR) Fund Program application for Farm to Market Road project (ETRCR4-62-2(14)20) and Garr Corner Road project (ETRCR4-62-2(15)20 in District #2.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-48, Emergency Transportation and Revolving (ETR) Fund Program contract for Farm to Market Road project (ETRCR4-62-2(14)20 in District #2.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-49, Emergency Transportation and Revolving (ETR) Fund Program contract for Garr Corner Road project (ETRCR4-62-2(15)20 in District #2.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding approval for District #2 to pay back the ETR Fund Program in the amount of $210,000.00 for ETRCR4-62-2(12)17, Farm to Market Road project, out of District #2’s CBRI THWY 105 account 1103-6-0820-2005.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding purchasing requirements for the 2/16 portion of the sales tax proposition passed on December 12, 2006.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding amendment(s) to the Pontotoc County Tourism Association board, funding, and application guidelines.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding the re-appointment of the following board members to the Pontotoc County Tourism Association Board:
a. Christy Wilson
b. Allen Butler
c. Billie Floyd
d. Brandon Bolin
e. Will Clark
f. BOCC Chairman
17. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing applications for permit:
a. Matt Frederickson, water line, County Road 1510
b. Frye Brothers, water line, Davis Road-Byng
18. Discussion and possible action regarding Roff VFD Emergency Fire Tax Purchase Request:
T&W Tire – (2) tires, mount and balance - $360.20
19. Discussion and possible action regarding Fitzhugh VFD Emergency Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Double D Auto – truck repair - $1,363.66
20. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen Nutrition’s Emergency Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Hinkle Plumbing – hot water heater - $750.00
21. Discussion and possible action regarding December 2019 monthly reports:
a. Election Board
b. County Clerk
22. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
23. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
24. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
25. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
26. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
27. Motion to adjourn.
