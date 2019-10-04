NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: October 7, 2019
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on October 3, 2019.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve September 30, 2019 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding payment to Pogue and Bailey Body Shop, for FY 2018-2019 invoice in the amount of $102.75 (for Call-A-Ride) out of FY 2019-2020 funds.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding REAP Grant #19-021 (District #1) Close-Out Certification.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Pontotoc County Budget: FY 2019-2020 Estimate of Needs and FY 2018-2019 Financial Statement.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Oil Center VFD’s compliance document: insurance verification.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Happyland VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Management & Enterprise, auto and property/liability insurance, $1,127.61
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the Requisitioning Officer and Receiving Agent for the following accounts:
a. Pontotoc County Juvenile Drug Court: Requisitioning Officer - Calvin Prince and Receiving Agent - Dylan Ramey
b. Pontotoc County Drug Court: Requisitioning Officer - Calvin Prince and Receiving Agent - Tera McCullar
c. Pontotoc County Mental Health Court: Requisitioning Officer - Calvin Prince and Receiving Agent - Ericka Armstrong
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-34, Pontotoc County FY 2019-2020 Pay Scale.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
a. Demetrius Williams, water service line, County Road 3613-District #1
13. Discussion and possible action regarding October 2019 monthly appropriations.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of September 2019 BOCC monthly meeting minutes for publication.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding monthly reports for the Sheriff’s office:
a. May 2019
b. June 2019
c. July 2019
c. August 2019
16. Discussion and possible action regarding September 2019 monthly reports:
a. Agri-Plex
b. Health Department
c. Election Board
d. Assessor
17. Discussion and possible action regarding special apportionments:
a. Juvenile Drug Court
b. Drug Court Adult
18. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
22. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
23. Motion to adjourn.
