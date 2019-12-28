NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: Dec. 30, 2019
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on Dec. 26, 2019.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve December 23, 2019 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding letting bid #7, purchasing one or more, 2014 or newer, tractor truck day cab with 5th wheel plate.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding letting bid #8, interior construction of the Fittstown VFD building.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-44, amendment to Pontotoc County’s Employee Drug and Alcohol Testing Policy Handbook.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-45, Emergency Transportation and Revolving (ETR) Fund Program application for Francis Road project (ETRCR4-62-1(13)20) in District #1.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-46, Emergency Transportation and Revolving (ETR) Fund Program contract for Francis Road project (ETRCR4-62-1(13)20 in District #1.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-47, Emergency Transportation and Revolving (ETR) Fund Program application for Farm to Market Road project (ETRCR4-62-2(14)20) and Garr Corner Road project (ETRCR4-62-2(15)20 in District #2.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-48, Emergency Transportation and Revolving (ETR) Fund Program contract for Farm to Market Road project (ETRCR4-62-2(14)20 in District #2.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-49, Emergency Transportation and Revolving (ETR) Fund Program contract for Garr Corner Road project (ETRCR4-62-2(15)20 in District #2.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding purchasing requirements for the 2/16 portion of the sales tax proposition passed on December 12, 2006.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding amendment(s) to the Pontotoc County Tourism Association board, funding, and application guidelines.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
19. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
20. Motion to adjourn.
