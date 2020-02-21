NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: Feb. 24, 2020
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on Feb. 20, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve February 18, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action to open, accept, and possibly award bid #9, replace and update one or more air conditioning units at the Agri-Plex grounds.
6. Discussion and possible action to open, accept, and possibly award bid #10, purchasing a 2011 or newer one-ton service truck (District #2).
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-62, District #1 declaring surplus:
2007 Caterpillar Dozer – serial #C23335 – inventory #62-1-323-03
8. Discussion and possible action regarding District #1 purchasing a 2020 Dozer from Warren Cat off of State Contract (#SW192) in the amount of $199,966.84 with a trade-in valued at $52,500.00 for a total of $147,466.84 to be financed through Vision Bank-Ada at 4.15% for 60 months at an approximate monthly payment of $2,729.60.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-63, District #1 disposing of equipment (traded-in):
2007 Caterpillar Dozer – serial #C23335 – inventory #62-1-323-03
10. Discussion and possible action to note for the record that the piece of equipment that District #1 declared surplus on January 27, 2020 for the Elk City Auction is a 2002 International Eagle tractor truck and not a 2001 (inventory #62-1-302-49).
11. Discussion and possible action regarding District #2 purchasing two railroad tanks from Railroad Yard out of District #2’s CBRI THWY 105 account (approximately $20,000.00 as it will depend of the foot of the tanks).
12. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
Gene McCurdy – water line tap – County Road 3 Drive-Old HWY 3
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Byng VFD’s compliance document:
Worker’s Compensation
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen Nutrition Center’s Emergency Fire Tax Purchase Request:
JB Lumber – sump pump and perforated pipe - $120.00
15. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency Management’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Strohman Enterprises – Garmin map sets for (2) GPS devices - $504.94
b. Nu Way Cleaners – service to sew names and patches on (14) SAR uniform shirts - $144.00
16. Discussion and possible action regarding the Sheriff’s office monthly reports:
a. September 2019
b. October 2019
c. November 2019
d. December 2019
e. January 2020
17. Discussion and possible action regarding February 2020 payroll.
18. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
22. Quarterly Meeting for Pontotoc County personnel - Discussion and possible action regarding the following items:
a. Items for the 2020 Pontotoc County Employee Personnel Policy Handbook:
i. Resolution #20-34, Pontotoc County FY 2019-2020 Pay Scale
ii. Purchasing Procedures class
iii. Accrual rates of sick leave and vacation leave
iv. Resolution #20-33, Pontotoc County policy for employment transfers between county offices
v. Resolution #17-19, authorizing American Fidelity Assurance to help the County achieve greater compliance and administrative efficiencies
vi. Amendments to Pontotoc County pay scale that was approved on August 20, 2015:
1. $50.00/month increase to all First Deputies, bringing pay to $3,300.00.
2. Cell phone compensation for County Barn District’s Foreman, Undersheriff, and Jail Administrator will be paid by the Elected Officials’ county funds in the amount of $75.00.
3. Administrative Assistant position will have a base pay of $2,850.00 with no longevity, and approval of raise for current employee to $3,250.00/month.
4. Agri-Plex Manager will receive $75.00/month increase to pay for cell phone.
5. All changes will be effective August 2015 payroll.
6. Emergency Management Director’s salary will stay the same.
vii. Resolution #18-55, Mileage Reimbursement Rate Policy
viii. Resolution #16-38, requirements and benefits for the Election Board’s part-time help
ix. Comp and vacation pay
x. Filing of time cards with the County Clerk’s office
xi. Seasonal periods specifications in Pontotoc County pay scale per office
xii. Inclement weather and unsafe working conditions leave
b. Pontotoc County registering with the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse as a County in whole or individual offices to pay query rates for their CDL drivers
c. Payment method that will be used to pay query rate for Pontotoc County CDL drivers to the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse
23. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
24. Motion to adjourn.
