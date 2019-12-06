NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: December 9, 2019
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on December 5, 2019.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve December 2, 2019 meeting minutes and December 4, 2019 special meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action to rescind approval (made on November 18, 2019) of the dates to be observed as 2020 Holidays for Pontotoc County.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding correction to the dates to be observed as 2020 Holidays for Pontotoc County with the addition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day-Monday, January 20, 2020.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding amendment to the Board of County Commissioners’ 2020 scheduled meeting dates.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding accepting the dissolution of the Pontotoc County Public Facilities Authority Trust/Trust Indenture.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding purchasing requirements for the 2/16 portion of the sales tax proposition passed on December 12, 2006.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-38, Fair Board Election.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding possibly going out for bid and the specifications that would be needed for the installation of heat and air conditioning units in the Convention Center at the Agri-Plex.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding road project for District #1 on Old Highway 99 JP No. 33057(04) approved for letting with CIRB funding with Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT).
13. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Title Sheet for District #1’s road project on Old Highway 99 JP No. 33057(04).
14. Discussion and possible action regarding the following VFD’s compliance documents:
a. Pickett- Worker’s Compensation, Property/Liability
b. Vanoss – Worker’s Compensation, Property/Liability, Annual List of Meetings
c. Allen – Annual List of Meetings
d. Byng – Annual List of Meetings, Property/Liability
e. Francis – Annual List of Meetings
15. Discussion and possible action regarding Pickett VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
MGMT and Enterprise Services, insurance property and physical damage, $2,352.07
16. Discussion and possible action regarding Stonewall VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Casco Industries, foam and nozzles, $12,710.00
b. Casco Industries, structure gear, wildland boots and gloves, $33,915.00
17. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of November 2019 monthly reports:
a. Election Board
b. Assessor
c. Treasurer
18. Discussion and possible action to vote to enter Executive Session to discuss matters pertaining to economic development because an Executive Session is necessary to protect the confidentiality of the business pursuant to Title 25 O.S. Section 307 (C) (11).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to return to Open Session.
20. Discussion and possible action regarding December 2019 monthly appropriations.
21. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
23. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
24. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
25. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
26. Motion to adjourn.
