NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: May 4, 2020
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/6787054902?pwd=Y3pxdEZKMmxGQnhRbGdrZG85eWt1UT09
Meeting ID: 678 705 4902
Password: 5803328977
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on April 30, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve April 20, 2020 and April 27, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Amendment “C” to the Proclamation Declaring State of Emergency approved on March 17, 2020:
Whereas the Board of County Commissioners hereby extend the Proclamation Declaring State of Emergency for COVID-19 to May 19, 2020, unless otherwise extended or lifted by us.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-72, Pontotoc County’s Six-Year CIRB Allocation Funding Plan (FY 2021-2026).
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Bumper to Bumper – front pads and rear shoes - $71.03
b. Casco Industries – Nomex hoods and helmets - $1,076.00
c. James Supply Oxygen – acetylene and wire - $211.40
9. Discussion and possible action regarding April 2020 monthly reports:
a. Health Department
10. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
11. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
12. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
13. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
14. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
15. Motion to adjourn.
