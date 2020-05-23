NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: May 26, 2020
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 also via:
Zoom Meeting Apphttps://us04web.zoom.us/j/6787054902?pwd=Y3pxdEZKMmxGQnhRbGdrZG85eWt1UT09
Meeting ID: 678 705 4902
Password: 5803328977
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on May 21, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve May 18, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign contract documents with Marsau Enterprises, Inc. on CDBG water line project for Pontotoc County RWD #8 (17526 CDBG 19).
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-88, contract agreement renewal for Emergency and Transportation Revolving (ETR) Fund for: ETRCR4-62-3(07)14, ETRCR4-62-1(13)20, ETRCR4-62-2(14)20, and ETRCR4-62-2(15)20.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2020-2021 Bronze Service Agreement between Pontotoc County and ThyssenKrupp Elevator Corporation to maintain elevator equipment in the County Clerk’s building at a rate of $103.00 per month to be paid quarterly in the amount of $309.00.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2020-2021 contract with Maggie’s Cleaning for the cleaning of OSU Pontotoc County Extension office in the amount of $200.00 per month.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding letting bid #16, six months bid on various items for road maintenance, construction, and asphalt recycling (July 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020).
11. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
a. Daphne Evans – water line – CR 1565
b. B&H Construction – water line – N CR 3680
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen Nutrition Center’s blanket Fire Tax Purchase Request for May and June 2020:
a. Jenson Peay – mowing service - $200.00 each month/$400.00
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen Nutrition Center’s blanket Fire Tax Purchase Request for FY 2020-2021:
a. Jenson Peay – mowing service - $200.00 each month/$2,400.00
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Union Valley VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Casco Industries – wildland and structure ensembles - $3,136.44
15. Discussion and possible action regarding amendment to Byng VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Chief Fire & Safety – wildland gear – from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 (po# 2910)
16. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency Medical Services’ (EMS) Fire Tax Purchase Request for FY 2020-2021:
a. Mercy Hospital – EMS - $75,000.00 per quarter/$300,000.00 per fiscal year
17. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket 911 Fire Tax Purchase Request for FY 2020-2021:
a. City of Ada - 911 dispatch services - $32,500 per month/$390,000 per fiscal year.
18. Discussion and possible action regarding May 2020 payroll.
19. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
23. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
24. Motion to adjourn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.